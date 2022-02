College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOFSTRA 7½ UNC Wilmington at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 1 Charlotte at COLGATE 17½ Holy…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOFSTRA 7½ UNC Wilmington at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 1 Charlotte at COLGATE 17½ Holy Cross at UMASS-LOWELL 4½ Hartford at NAVY 10 Lafayette at DUKE 12½ Virginia at STONY BROOK 4½ New Hampshire at VIRGINIA TECH 13 Pittsburgh at DREXEL 5½ JMU Chattanooga 5½ at MERCER UNC Greensboro 4 at WESTERN CAROLINA at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 15 UTSA Furman 5½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE Temple 3½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at RICHMOND 8 George Mason Presbyterian 4½ at HAMPTON at TENNESSEE TECH 14 Eastern Illinois Texas Southern 8½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN Howard 14½ at DELAWARE STATE at BELMONT 19½ Austin Peay at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 6½ South Dakota at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2½ Southeast Missouri State at NORTH TEXAS 10 UTEP Jackson State 4½ at UAPB Alcorn State 10½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at SOUTHERN 11½ Alabama State at GRAMBLING 4½ Alabama A&M at MONTANA 1½ Southern Utah Arizona 14 at ARIZONA STATE at TEXAS 1½ Kansas at NORTHERN COLORADO 10 Northern Arizona NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 5½ (215) at WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE OFF (225.5) Toronto Phoenix 6½ (228) at CHICAGO at OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (212.5) Golden State at UTAH 7½ (21.5) New York NFL Sunday, Feb. 13 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -140 Carolina +116 at OTTAWA -120 New Jersey +100

