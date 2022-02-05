|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Providence
|7
|at
|GEORGETOWN
|Iona
|7
|at
|NIAGARA
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|1
|(215.5)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at DENVER
|4½
|(231.5)
|Brooklyn
|at MINNESOTA
|11½
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|Boston
|7
|(216)
|at
|ORLANDO
|New Orleans
|4½
|(231)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Milwaukee
|5
|(227)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|NFL
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|4
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
