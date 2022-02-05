OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:04 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Providence 7 at GEORGETOWN
Iona 7 at NIAGARA
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 1 (215.5) at CHICAGO
at DENVER (231.5) Brooklyn
at MINNESOTA 11½ (OFF) Detroit
at DALLAS (OFF) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Indiana
Boston 7 (216) at ORLANDO
New Orleans (231) at HOUSTON
Milwaukee 5 (227) at LA CLIPPERS
NFL
Sunday, Feb. 13
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI

