College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 6½ UConn at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Oklahoma Robert Morris 8 at IUPUI…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 6½ UConn at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Oklahoma Robert Morris 8 at IUPUI at FLORIDA STATE 1½ Wake Forest at INDIANA 1 Illinois Saint John’s (NY) 1 at BUTLER at FURMAN 12½ UNC Greensboro at CHATTANOOGA 12 Mercer Samford 2 at CITADEL Tennessee 7 at SOUTH CAROLINA at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5 Fordham Vermont 9½ at UMASS-LOWELL Northwestern 3½ at NEBRASKA Auburn 17½ at GEORGIA at RHODE ISLAND 8 UMass at SYRACUSE 6½ Louisville at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 11½ Denver at XAVIER 12½ DePaul at NORTH DAKOTA 2½ Omaha at TEXAS 8 Iowa State at OHIO 20½ Western Michigan at SAINT LOUIS 3½ Dayton Bradley 8 at EVANSVILLE at TEMPLE 4 Tulsa Texas Tech 5½ at WEST VIRGINIA Davidson 9½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at UIC 2½ Youngstown State at KENT STATE 9½ Eastern Michigan at HOFSTRA 7½ JMU George Mason 4 at LA SALLE at TULANE 7½ East Carolina Clemson 2½ at GEORGIA TECH Towson 6 at NORTHEASTERN at GEORGIA STATE 2 South Alabama at WOFFORD 8 East Tennessee State at PURDUE 9 Michigan at NC STATE 1 Notre Dame at SFA 12 Dixie State at RICE 3 UTEP at SAM HOUSTON 2 Utah Valley UL Monroe 2 at LITTLE ROCK at FLORIDA 8 Ole Miss at UAB 11 Middle Tennessee Northern Colorado 5 at NORTHERN ARIZONA Washington State 6½ at CAL at UCSB 8½ UCSD at TEXAS A&M 9 Missouri UNC Wilmington 5 at WILLIAM & MARY at CHARLOTTE 3 Marshall at KANSAS 2½ Baylor at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 11 UT Rio Grande Valley at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15 Southern Miss at MOREHEAD STATE 12½ Austin Peay at VCU 11½ Duquesne Charleston (SC) 3 at ELON at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2 Troy Buffalo 11 at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at UT MARTIN 3 Tennessee State at ARKANSAS STATE 2 Louisiana at ARIZONA 11 USC at BOWLING GREEN 8 Northern Illinois Jackson State 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE FGCU 1½ at LIPSCOMB New Orleans 8½ at INCARNATE WORD at VIRGINIA 3½ Miami at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 13 Eastern Illinois Longwood 11½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Winthrop 8½ at HAMPTON at WISCONSIN 8½ Penn State at COLORADO 9 Oregon State Alcorn State 6½ at UAPB at SOUTHERN 12½ Alabama A&M Liberty 6½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at BELLARMINE 5½ Kennesaw State at HIGH POINT 2½ UNC Asheville SE Louisiana 5½ at HOUSTON BAPTIST NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 9 (227.5) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Miami Phoenix 7½ (223) at WASHINGTON at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NFL Sunday, Feb. 13 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.