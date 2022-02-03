OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at YALE 8 Dartmouth
at VMI 12 Western Carolina
at RICHMOND Saint Bonaventure
at SETON HALL Creighton
Oakland at NORTHERN KENTUCKY
at COLORADO STATE San Diego State
Toledo 9 at BALL STATE
at FRESNO STATE 9 Nevada
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Boston
at CHARLOTTE (OFF) Cleveland
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Houston
at UTAH (OFF) Brooklyn
at DENVER (OFF) New Orleans
at PORTLAND (OFF) Oklahoma City
at DALLAS 1 (OFF) Philadelphia
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Sunday, Feb. 13
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Rams 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up