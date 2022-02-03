|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at YALE
|8
|Dartmouth
|at VMI
|12
|Western
|Carolina
|at RICHMOND
|3½
|Saint
|Bonaventure
|at SETON HALL
|6½
|Creighton
|Oakland
|3½
|at
|NORTHERN
|KENTUCKY
|at COLORADO STATE
|2½
|San
|Diego
|State
|Toledo
|9
|at
|BALL
|STATE
|at FRESNO STATE
|9
|Nevada
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at UTAH
|1½
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at DENVER
|2½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at PORTLAND
|7½
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at DALLAS
|1
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|4½
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
