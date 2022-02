College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MOREHEAD STATE 11½ Tennessee Tech at OHIO 15½ Eastern Michigan at EASTERN KENTUCKY…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MOREHEAD STATE 11½ Tennessee Tech at OHIO 15½ Eastern Michigan at EASTERN KENTUCKY 4½ Kennesaw State Saint John’s (NY) 4½ at GEORGETOWN at DELAWARE 5 Drexel at UCF 11½ South Florida Western Kentucky 1½ at CHARLOTTE Louisiana Tech 2½ at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 7½ Southern Miss at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3½ Western Michigan at NORTHEASTERN 1½ JMU UNC Wilmington 1½ at ELON at LIU 7½ Sacred Heart at WINTHROP 8½ N.C. A&T Oakland 3½ at NORTHERN KENTUCKY at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Detroit Mercy South Alabama 2½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Youngstown State 12½ at IUPUI at GEORGIA STATE 5½ Troy Bryant 3½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at HOFSTRA 3½ Towson Charleston (SC) 5½ at WILLIAM & MARY at SFA 2 Utah Valley at SAM HOUSTON 8½ Dixie State Louisiana 5½ at LITTLE ROCK at ORAL ROBERTS 7½ Western Illinois at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ Omaha Denver 1½ at NORTH DAKOTA at OLD DOMINION 4 Marshall at TEXAS STATE 4 Appalachian State at HOUSTON BAPTIST 1½ Northwestern State at NORTHERN COLORADO 8½ Portland State at OHIO STATE 5 Iowa at UMKC 6 St. Thomas at ARKANSAS STATE 8 UL Monroe at ARIZONA 7 UCLA at RICE 12½ UTSA at UIC 5½ Robert Morris at LIPSCOMB 5½ Stetson at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 13 Eastern Illinois at MCNEESE 1½ SE Louisiana Belmont 15½ at TENNESSEE STATE Murray State 13 at AUSTIN PEAY Nicholls State 10½ at INCARNATE WORD at JACKSONVILLE STATE 13½ North Florida at TEXAS A&M-CC 3½ New Orleans FGCU 5½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at WEBER STATE 7 Montana at UTAH 6½ Oregon State at GRAND CANYON 5½ Seattle U at NORTH ALABAMA 1½ Jacksonville at NEW MEXICO STATE 13 Cal Baptist at SANTA CLARA 10 Loyola Marymount (CA) at UT MARTIN 1 Southeast Missouri State at SOUTHERN UTAH 14½ Idaho Gonzaga 21½ at SAN DIEGO at UTAH STATE 20 San Jose State Washington State 2 at STANFORD at WYOMING 1 Boise State at CSU FULLERTON 12 Cal Poly at BYU 2½ San Francisco UCSD 3 at CSU NORTHRIDGE at SACRAMENTO STATE 2½ Northern Arizona at LONG BEACH STATE 5½ CSU Bakersfield Oregon 2 at COLORADO at PACIFIC (CA) 3 Pepperdine at UCSB 1 UC Irvine at CAL 2½ Washington USC 6 at ARIZONA STATE at UC RIVERSIDE 2½ Hawaii Saint Mary’s (CA) 13½ at PORTLAND NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7½ (225½) at DETROIT Phoenix 5½ (223½) at ATLANTA at TORONTO 3 (223½) Chicago Miami 3½ (219½) at SAN ANTONIO at LA CLIPPERS 3 (217½) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE 13 (221) Sacramento NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4½ (48½) at CINCINNATI FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

