College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO 15½ Eastern Michigan at MOREHEAD STATE 11½ Tennessee Tech at DELAWARE 5 Drexel Saint John’s (NY) 4½ at GEORGETOWN Oakland 3 at NORTHERN KENTUCKY Western Kentucky 1½ at CHARLOTTE Louisiana Tech 2½ at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 7½ Southern Miss at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3 Western Michigan at NORTHEASTERN 1½ JMU at UCF 11½ South Florida at WRIGHT STATE 4 Detroit Mercy South Alabama 2½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Youngstown State 12½ at IUPUI at GEORGIA STATE 6 Troy at HOFSTRA 3 Towson Charleston (SC) 6 at WILLIAM & MARY at SMU 6 Wichita State at SAM HOUSTON 8½ Dixie State Louisiana 5½ at LITTLE ROCK at SFA 2 Utah Valley at UT ARLINGTON 1 Coastal Carolina at OHIO STATE 5 Iowa at OLD DOMINION 3½ Marshall at TEXAS STATE 4 Appalachian State at RICE 12½ UTSA at UIC 5½ Robert Morris at ARIZONA 7 UCLA SE Louisiana 1 at MCNEESE NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Minnesota at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Chicago at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Miami at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4½ (48½) at CINCINNATI FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

