CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Spencer scores 23 to…

Spencer scores 23 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Lehigh 69-42

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points as Loyola (Md.) easily defeated Lehigh 69-42 on Sunday.

Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Golden Dike had five assists.

Dominic Parolin had nine points for the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8).

Evan Taylor had only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Mountain Hawks’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Greyhounds also defeated Lehigh 69-57 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up