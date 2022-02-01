CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Spencer, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds take on the Army Black Knights

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Army Black Knights (13-9, 7-3 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-9, 6-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Loyola (MD) and Army face off on Wednesday.

The Greyhounds are 8-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Black Knights are 7-3 in Patriot play. Army leads the Patriot with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 2.2.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last matchup 77-74 on Jan. 1. Jalen Rucker scored 21 points to help lead the Black Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rucker is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Caldwell is averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

