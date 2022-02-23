CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Spencer leads Loyola (MD) against Navy after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-13, 8-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-9, 11-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -6.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 69-42 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen have gone 6-6 at home. Navy is ninth in the Patriot scoring 64.6 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 8-8 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) ranks seventh in the Patriot with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Spencer averaging 4.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Midshipmen won the last meeting 56-55 on Feb. 5. John Carter Jr. scored 15 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Summers is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Spencer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

