Spears leads Duquesne against George Washington after 20-point performance

George Washington Colonials (9-14, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-17, 1-10 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

George Washington Colonials (9-14, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-17, 1-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the George Washington Colonials after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes are 3-8 in home games. Duquesne allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Colonials have gone 5-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.7 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Brayon Freeman is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.