Spear, Robert Morris Colonials to host Davis and the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans (9-11, 6-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-17, 4-10 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kahliel Spear and the Robert Morris Colonials host Antoine Davis and the Detroit Mercy Titans in Horizon action.

The Colonials have gone 4-6 in home games. Robert Morris has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 6-4 in conference games. Detroit Mercy is the top team in the Horizon shooting 37.2% from deep. Byron Ottrix Jr. paces the Titans shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 11.1 points for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points and five assists for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 13 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

