Spear leads Robert Morris against IUPUI after 27-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (2-22, 0-13 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-19, 5-12 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Kahliel Spear scored 27 points in Robert Morris’ 73-68 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 4-8 in home games. Robert Morris is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars are 0-13 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonials won 66-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Spear led the Colonials with 17 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists. Spear is shooting 61.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Maxwell is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 49.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

