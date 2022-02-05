OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Spear carries Robert Morris past IUPUI 66-49

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:44 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahliel Spear tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 66-49 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

Enoch Cheeks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris (6-17, 4-10 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

B.J. Maxwell had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-19, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Boston Stanton III added 10 points. Chuks Isitua had 12 rebounds.

