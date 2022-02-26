CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Sparks carries Ball St.…

Sparks carries Ball St. over E. Michigan 75-64

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks had 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Ball State to a 75-64 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Demarius Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Ball State (13-15, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Miryne Thomas and Jaylin Sellers added 12 points apiece.

Noah Farrakhan had 27 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (10-19, 5-13). Monty Scott added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up