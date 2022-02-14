OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Southern visits Texas Southern following Lyons’ 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Southern Jaguars (13-11, 8-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-10, 9-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the Texas Southern Tigers after Tyrone Lyons scored 24 points in Southern’s 84-77 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Jaguars won the last meeting 63-50 on Jan. 4. Jayden Saddler scored 16 points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is shooting 56.2% and averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Lyons is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

