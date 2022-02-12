Southern Utah visits Sacramento State following Fowler’s 29-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-11 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Bryce Fowler scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 79-61 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Hornets have gone 3-7 in home games. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 30.0 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum leads the Hornets with 6.8 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 9-3 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah is sixth in the Big Sky with 11.9 assists per game led by John Knight III averaging 4.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 64-51 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Tevian Jones led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, and Fowler led the Hornets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Knight is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

