Southern Utah visits Montana State after Bishop’s 27-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-4 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-4 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Xavier Bishop scored 27 points in Montana State’s 80-74 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 at home. Montana State is second in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 12-5 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah is the Big Sky leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 76-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Bishop led the Bobcats with 19 points, and Jason Spurgin led the Thunderbirds with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Bishop is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Fausett is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.