Southern Utah hosts Montana State following Spurgin’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Montana State Bobcats (20-6, 12-3 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-4 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Jason Spurgin scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 100-95 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-2 at home. Southern Utah has a 6-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 12-3 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Thunderbirds and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. John Knight III is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Tyler Patterson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bishop is averaging 13.6 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

