OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Southern Miss visits UAB…

Southern Miss visits UAB after Walker’s 42-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-16, 1-8 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (18-5, 8-2 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Jordan Walker scored 42 points in UAB’s 97-75 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Blazers are 13-0 on their home court. UAB ranks fourth in C-USA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 4.5.

The Golden Eagles are 1-8 in C-USA play. Southern Miss averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Tyler Stevenson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up