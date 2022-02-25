Southern Miss visits Rice after Pierre’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-14 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-13, 6-9 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-14 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-13, 6-9 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Carl Pierre scored 20 points in Rice’s 83-79 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 9-5 in home games. Rice is sixth in C-USA in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 7.5 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 1-14 in C-USA play. Southern Miss is ninth in C-USA with 12.5 assists per game led by Walyn Napper averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 76-62 on Jan. 29. Pierre scored 17 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 14.8 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jaron Pierre, Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Stevenson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 65.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.