Southern Miss visits North Texas following Perry’s 25-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-13 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-4, 13-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tylor Perry scored 25 points in North Texas’ 58-57 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 at home. North Texas is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 1-13 in C-USA play. Southern Miss has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 63-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Mardrez McBride led the Mean Green with 21 points, and Tyler Stevenson led the Golden Eagles with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Bell is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. McBride is averaging 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Stevenson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

