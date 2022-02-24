Southern Miss visits North Texas following Perry’s 25-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-13 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-4, 13-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-13 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-4, 13-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -21.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tylor Perry scored 25 points in North Texas’ 58-57 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 in home games. North Texas leads college basketball allowing only 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-13 against C-USA opponents. Southern Miss gives up 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 63-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Mardrez McBride led the Mean Green with 21 points, and Tyler Stevenson led the Golden Eagles with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Bell is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. McBride is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Stevenson is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.