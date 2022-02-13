Southern Miss plays Western Kentucky after Stevenson’s 24-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tyler Stevenson scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 84-63 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Golden Eagles are 3-5 in home games. Southern Miss has a 4-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles and Hilltoppers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre, Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Stevenson is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Camron Justice is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 14 points. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.