Southern Miss faces Florida International following Pierre’s 29-point showing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-14, 1-6 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (12-9, 2-6 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the Florida International Panthers after Jaron Pierre, Jr. scored 29 points in Southern Miss’ 76-62 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Panthers have gone 9-1 at home. Florida International has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-6 against conference opponents. Southern Miss averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 assists. Denver Jones is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Tyler Stevenson is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Pierre is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

