Southern hosts Florida A&M following Whitley’s 26-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-13, 9-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Brion Whitley scored 26 points in Southern’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars have gone 8-2 in home games. Southern averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 10-6 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Jaguars won the last matchup 80-66 on Jan. 8. Jayden Saddler scored 14 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddler is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

MJ Randolph is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

