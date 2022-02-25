CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman after French’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-20, 5-10 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-12, 9-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the Southern Jaguars after Joe French scored 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 89-78 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Jaguars are 8-1 in home games. Southern leads the SWAC with 70.8 points and is shooting 44.8%.

The Wildcats are 5-10 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Jaguars won the last matchup 69-59 on Jan. 11. Jayden Saddler scored 20 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

French is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

