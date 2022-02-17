Southeast Missouri State visits Tennessee Tech after Patterson’s 20-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-15, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-15, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Manny Patterson scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 81-72 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Golden Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC with 16.2 assists per game led by Keishawn Davidson averaging 4.0.

The Redhawks are 6-7 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State allows 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Phillip Russell is averaging 14 points for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.