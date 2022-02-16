Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee Tech following Patterson’s 20-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-15, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-15, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Manny Patterson scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 81-72 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Golden Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amadou Sylla averaging 3.0.

The Redhawks have gone 6-7 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Nygal Russell averaging 6.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Eric Reed Jr. is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.8 points. Phillip Russell is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

