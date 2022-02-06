Southeast Missouri State plays SIU-Edwardsville following Reed’s 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-13, 5-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-9 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-13, 5-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-9 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Eric Reed Jr. scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 63-56 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars are 4-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 4.7.

The Redhawks are 5-5 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State gives up 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last matchup 85-77 on Jan. 29. DQ Nicholas scored 18 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Phillip Russell is averaging 13.1 points for the Redhawks. Reed is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

