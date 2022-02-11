OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
South Florida visits Wichita State after Etienne’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:42 AM

South Florida Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-9, 3-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the South Florida Bulls after Tyson Etienne scored 26 points in Wichita State’s 71-66 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Shockers have gone 9-5 at home. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Craig Porter Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Bulls are 2-8 against conference opponents. South Florida allows 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne is averaging 15.3 points for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

