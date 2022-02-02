South Florida takes on UCF on 3-game losing streak

South Florida Bulls (6-13, 1-6 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-7, 4-5 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (6-13, 1-6 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-7, 4-5 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over UCF.

The Knights are 8-3 on their home court. UCF ranks sixth in the AAC with 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Cheikh Mbacke Diong averaging 5.1.

The Bulls are 1-6 in conference matchups. South Florida is third in the AAC allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 75-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Javon Greene led the Bulls with 19 points, and C.J. Walker led the Knights with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.3 points. Brandon Mahan is shooting 37.6% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

