OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » South Florida takes on…

South Florida takes on UCF on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (6-13, 1-6 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-7, 4-5 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over UCF.

The Knights are 8-3 on their home court. UCF ranks sixth in the AAC with 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Cheikh Mbacke Diong averaging 5.1.

The Bulls are 1-6 in conference matchups. South Florida is third in the AAC allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 75-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Javon Greene led the Bulls with 19 points, and C.J. Walker led the Knights with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.3 points. Brandon Mahan is shooting 37.6% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up