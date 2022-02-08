South Florida hosts Cincinnati after Dejulius’ 25-point outing

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the South Florida Bulls after David Dejulius scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 80-58 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 at home. South Florida is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 5-4 in AAC play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls and Bearcats match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 12.1 points for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

