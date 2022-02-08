OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
South Florida hosts Cincinnati after Dejulius’ 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the South Florida Bulls after David Dejulius scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 80-58 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 at home. South Florida is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 5-4 in AAC play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls and Bearcats match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 12.1 points for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

