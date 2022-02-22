South Florida faces East Carolina, looks to break 5-game skid

South Florida Bulls (7-19, 2-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-13, 4-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (7-19, 2-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida heads into the matchup against East Carolina after losing five in a row.

The Pirates have gone 10-4 in home games. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Bulls have gone 2-12 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Pirates won 65-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Vance Jackson led the Pirates with 16 points, and Serrel Smith Jr. led the Bulls with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Tristen Newton is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Javon Greene is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 steals. Caleb Murphy is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

