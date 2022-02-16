South Florida Bulls face the East Carolina Pirates on 3-game losing streak

East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-17, 2-10 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-17, 2-10 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with East Carolina as losers of three games in a row.

The Bulls are 6-7 in home games. South Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 3-9 in conference games. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 33.7% from downtown. Vance Jackson leads the Pirates shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulls and Pirates square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Murphy is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Jackson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.