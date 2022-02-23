South Dakota visits UMKC after Gilyard’s 33-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (17-10, 10-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (18-10, 11-5 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota Coyotes (17-10, 10-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (18-10, 11-5 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Evan Gilyard scored 33 points in UMKC’s 85-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos are 10-3 on their home court. UMKC ranks fourth in the Summit shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Justus Peuser shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes are 10-6 in conference games. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won 68-57 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Gilyard led the Kangaroos with 31 points, and Mason Archambault led the Coyotes with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15.3 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.