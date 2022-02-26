CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
South Dakota visits Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 34-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 10-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -6; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Max Abmas scored 34 points in Oral Roberts’ 106-102 overtime loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-4 in home games. Oral Roberts is fifth in college basketball averaging 83.7 points and is shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Coyotes are 10-7 in conference matchups. South Dakota is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 82-73 on Dec. 21. Abmas scored 32 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 23 points and 3.7 assists. Issac McBride is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

