South Dakota visits North Dakota State following Kreuser’s 23-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (13-9, 6-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 8-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Rocky Kreuser scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 73-65 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Bison have gone 10-2 at home. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Grant Nelson averaging 0.9.

The Coyotes are 6-5 in Summit play. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 0.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won 74-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Sam Griesel led the Bison with 20 points, and Kruz Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreuser is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Tyree Eady is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Perrott-Hunt is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.