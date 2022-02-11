South Dakota visits Denver following Kamateros’ 20-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (14-10, 7-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-18, 5-9 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota Coyotes (14-10, 7-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-18, 5-9 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 91-69 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-6 at home. Denver is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Coyotes are 7-6 in conference play. South Dakota is third in the Summit allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 80-71 on Jan. 14. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 25 points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mason Archambault averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Perrott-Hunt is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

