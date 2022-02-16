South Dakota State hosts Western Illinois following Mayo’s 21-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-11, 6-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-4, 14-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-11, 6-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-4, 14-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Zeke Mayo scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 82-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 13-0 on their home court. South Dakota State averages 86.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 6-8 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 93-75 on Jan. 22. Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Trenton Massner is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

