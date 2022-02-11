OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
South Dakota State beats Denver 84-61

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:09 AM

DENVER (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 18 points as South Dakota State won its 13th consecutive game, rolling past Denver 84-61 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman registered 11 points and nine assists for South Dakota State (22-4, 13-0 Summit League). Matt Mims added 15 points. Alex Arians had 11 points and six rebounds.

Coban Porter had 18 points for the Pioneers (9-18, 5-9). Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Michael Henn had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-62 on Jan. 15.

