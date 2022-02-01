CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina visits Mississippi…

South Carolina visits Mississippi State after Reese’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after James Reese scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 74-63 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 on their home court. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs with 6.3 boards.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Ford Cooper Jr. leads the Gamecocks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Reese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Erik Stevenson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up