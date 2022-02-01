South Carolina visits Mississippi State after Reese’s 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after James Reese scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 74-63 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 on their home court. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs with 6.3 boards.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Ford Cooper Jr. leads the Gamecocks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Reese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Erik Stevenson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

