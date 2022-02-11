South Carolina visits Georgia after Oquendo’s 22-point performance

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-18, 1-10 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-18, 1-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Kario Oquendo scored 22 points in Georgia’s 72-63 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-9 at home. Georgia allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-7 in conference matchups. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 31.8% from deep. Ford Cooper Jr. paces the Gamecocks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 83-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Erik Stevenson led the Gamecocks with 20 points, and Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Wildens Leveque is averaging 7.6 points for the Gamecocks. Stevenson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.