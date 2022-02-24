CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
South Carolina Upstate visits Winthrop after Good’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:22 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Patrick Good scored 30 points in Winthrop’s 84-79 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Winthrop is 7-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 9-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Eagles won the last matchup 95-91 on Jan. 26. D.J. Burns scored 27 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Good is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.4 points. Burns is shooting 62.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

