South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose on 3-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-16, 3-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-14, 7-5 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate enters the matchup against Presbyterian as losers of three straight games.

The Spartans are 4-7 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate allows 73.2 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 3-9 in conference play. Presbyterian has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 82-72 on Jan. 8. Jordan Gainey scored 20 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalvin White is averaging nine points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Bryson Mozone is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Winston Hill is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.