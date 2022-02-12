SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate hosts…

South Carolina Upstate hosts conference foe UNC Asheville

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-11, 5-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 7-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host Drew Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 4-6 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.4% from deep, led by Jordan Gainey shooting 52.9% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 76-73 on Jan. 15. Gainey scored 22 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.7 points. Mozone is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Pember is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up