OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate beats…

South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 60-55

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey posted 17 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Dalvin White had 14 points for South Carolina Upstate (11-14, 8-5 Big South Conference) and Josh Aldrich grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Mozone, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2 for 11 shooting.

Winston Hill had 17 points and four blocks for the Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added seven rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had eight rebounds.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. South Carolina Upstate defeated Presbyterian 82-72 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up