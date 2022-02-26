South Carolina State visits Norfolk State after Bryant’s 20-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 9-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 9-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-74 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State has a 5-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bryant led the Spartans with 22 points, and Jemal Davis led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

