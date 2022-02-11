South Carolina State visits Coppin State after Madlock’s 20-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-17, 4-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-17, 4-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 74-68 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles are 2-2 in home games. Coppin State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Eagles won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 8. Tyree Corbett scored 23 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Corbett is averaging 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Madlock is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

