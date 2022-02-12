South Carolina State plays Coppin State after Madlock’s 20-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-17, 4-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-17, 4-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays the Coppin State Eagles after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 74-68 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against conference opponents. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 74-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Tyree Corbett led the Eagles with 23 points, and Madlock led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists. Corbett is averaging 15 points and 11.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Madlock is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.