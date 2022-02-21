CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina State hosts…

South Carolina State hosts Delaware State following Stansbury’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware State Hornets (2-21, 0-10 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-12, 6-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -11.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after John Stansbury scored 26 points in Delaware State’s 84-79 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 on their home court. South Carolina State leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Edward Oliver-Hampton leads the Bulldogs with 6.7 rebounds.

The Hornets are 0-10 in MEAC play. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 64-62 on Jan. 25. Antonio Madlock scored 12 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madlock is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Myles Carter is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Stansbury is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up